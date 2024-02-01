米無人宇宙機「オデュッセウス」、民間初の月面軟着陸に成功

2月23日、米企業インテュイティブ・マシーンズの月着陸機「オデュッセウス」が、民間としては世界で初めて月面軟着陸に成功した。機体は横倒しの状態にあるとみられるが、機器の稼働に問題はないという。

【2024年2月27日 NASA】

NASAは、将来の月面における人類活動の基盤作りのため、観測機器や探査車などの月への輸送を民間企業に有償で付託する「商業月面輸送サービス（CLPS；Commercial Lunar Payload Services）」の計画を進めている。そのCLPSを想定した最初のミッションとして、2018年11月に米民間宇宙企業インテュイティブ・マシーンズ（Intuitive Machines）社の月着陸ミッション「IM-1」の月着陸機「Nova-C（ノバC）」（愛称：Odysseus、以下オデュッセウス）が選定された。

日本時間（以下同）2月15日、オデュッセウスを搭載したスペースX社の「ファルコン9」ロケットが米フロリダ州ケープカナベラル宇宙軍基地から打ち上げられた。ロケットから分離された着陸機は予定の軌道へ投入され、発電や通信が確認されて打ち上げは成功した。





オデュッセウスは順調に飛行を続け、21日に月を周回する高度92kmの円軌道に投入された。そして23日8時23分、月の南極域にある「マラパートA」（Malapert A）クレーター付近に軟着陸した。民間企業の月面着陸の成功は世界初で、米国としても1972年のアポロ17号以来約50年ぶりの月面着陸となった。

「半世紀以上ぶりにアメリカが月に戻ってきました。NASAの科学機器を搭載した月着陸機オデュッセウスを月の南極域へ着陸させたインテュイティブ・マシーンズ社へお祝いを申し上げます。この成功は、アルテミス計画のもと、宇宙飛行士を月へ、そしてその先の火星へと送る新たな航海への扉を開くものです」（NASA長官 ビル・ネルソンさん）。









着陸後のテレメトリデータの分析から、オデュッセウスは横倒しの状態にあるらしいことが示されている。ただし、新たに入手するデータ次第では判断が変わる可能性があり、今後も分析が続けられる。





また、着陸直前にオデュッセウスから小型カメラ「EagleCam」が分離されて着陸の様子が撮影される予定だったが、着陸の段階で発生した問題の対応に追われたためカメラの切り離しは行われなかった。しかし、機体の状態についての最終的な判断に写真が必要となるため、地上から指令を出してEagleCamの放出と機体の撮影が試みられるという。





幸い、オデュッセウスに搭載されている観測機器のほとんどは稼働に問題がなく、データの収集を続けている。着陸地点は2月29日まで昼間であるため、ソーラーパネルでの発電が可能だ。その間にオデュッセウスは電波分光計「ROLSES（Radio-wave Observations at the Lunar Surface of the Photoelectron Sheath）」で月面を観測する予定で、その結果は自然現象や人為的な活動が将来月面で行われる科学観測にどういった影響を及ぼすのかを判断するのに役立てられる。